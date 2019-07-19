Search
 
Podium L-R: 2nd Daniel Arcidiacono, 1st Chikyong Ha, 3rd Ilkyu Park. Photo: Facebook.com / Chikyong Ha
Comps and Events, News

Chikyong Ha wins PWCA Asia in China

Friday 19 July, 2019

Chikyong Ha won the first round of the new Paragliding World Cup Asian Tour which took place in Hexigten, China from 7-14 July.

The Korean pilot did not get much time to recover after his huge efforts in the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 – the closing ceremony in Monaco was just a week before the competition started in Hexigten. The PWC Asian Tour is a new series, set up to help develop cross-country and competition flying in Asia. A second round will take place in Korea in October.

Daniel Arcidiacono (AU) finished second and Ilkyu Park (KO) third. The top three were all flying Gin Boomerang 11s. Hyunhee KIM (KO) was first woman, in seventh place overall on her Ozone Enzo 3, just six points behind Mr. Gin Seok Song himself who was flying a a Boomerang 11.

41 pilots took part in this inaugural race, which saw three valid tasks. On the equipment front, it wasn’t wall-to-wall two-liners as we are used to seeing in the main PWC tour, and a broad range of manufacturers were represented, with some of the competitors even flying EN-Bs.

Results

Overall

  1. Chikyong Ha, KO, Gin Boomerang 11, 609 points
  2. Daniel Arcidiacono, AU, Gin Boomerang 11, 583 points
  3. Ilkyu Park, KO, Gin Boomerang 11, 579 points

Women

  1. Hyunhee Kim, KO, Ozone Enzo 3, 516 points (7th overall)
  2. Yingyi Chen, CN, Ozone Zeno, 357 points (24th overall)
  3. Di Wang, CN, Ozone Mantra 6, 333 points (26th overall)

pwca.org

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK