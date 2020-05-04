Mastering Paragliding has been released as an ebook in French.

The best-selling techniques book by Bruce Goldsmith and friends is available as a two-volume edition through Amazon.

Readers do not need to own a Kindle to read the ebook – the Kindle App is available for smartphones and tablets too.



25 Techniques Pour Mieux Voler (Vol 1)



25 Techniques Pour Mieux Voler (Vol 2)

Fifty Ways to Fly Better has been published in six languages and is suitable for all qualified pilots who want to know more about thermal flying and cross country. It is published as the two-volume 25 Ways to Fly Better as an ebook in English and now French.