BGD release updated Epic Freestyle

BGD’s Epic Freestyle has been revamped and updated, with new risers, acro handles and three new colours. Designed for SIV or those first acro moves, BGD say it can do “all the accessible acro tricks and connections, and is very forgiving of mistakes”. “It won’t shoot too far if you mess up your inputs or timings, so you can reset and go again, push your limits with peace of mind,” they say.

Characteristics include high resistance to cravats and shooting, say BGD. The wing is certified EN-B and has an aspect ratio of 5.0 – a “sweet spot of safety and performance”. It has brand new neoprene-covered risers and acro handles which have a slim design.

“Our goal was to ensure pilots enjoy the same great experience, while feeling even more comfortable and connected to the world of acro paragliding,” say BGD. It also features neoprene-covered T-bars are positioned at a slight angle for “the most natural hand position”.

‘The original Epic Freestyle has been a revolution in acro paragliding,” say BGD. “It has helped open the door to freestyle and acro for pilots of all ages, from fearless teenagers to adventurous 70-year-olds. It quickly became known as the go-to wing for learning acro, earning the trust of pilots everywhere and becoming the top choice for schools teaching the sport.

“Everything pilots loved about the original is still here. The proven profile and technical design remain unchanged, preserving the playful handling, confidence-inspiring behaviour and progression-friendly character that made the Epic Freestyle a legend. And when you’re not throwing tricks? The Epic FS 2 is just as happy carving coastal ridges, climbing thermals or heading off on an XC adventure.”

It is available in five sizes, XS (50-65kg) to L (105-125kg).

flybgd.com