The AIR³ is an Android tablet/phone made by Belgian company Berfon, that is specifically set up as a flight instrument.

It features a seven-inch colour touch-screen in a tough and water-resistant case, and has an inbuilt barometer, alti-vario, GPS and live-tracking capability. It comes with XCTrack Pro with European maps pre-installed. Other maps can be downloaded as required.

You can insert a SIM card, or communicate with your phone via Bluetooth, and there is a slot for an SD card (up to 32GB). The Li-ion battery lasts up to 15 hours.

The IGC tracklogs the Air³ generates are acceptable in FAI cat 1 competitions so it is fully competition friendly. A dedicated mount, pictured below, is available as an extra. It can be mounted on your flight deck to hold the Air³ at the perfect viewing angle to be seen in direct sunlight.

berfon.eu