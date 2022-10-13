fbpx
Comps and Events, News

Arizona Flying Circus is 20 in 2023

Thursday 13 October, 2022

Tickets for the annual Arizona Flying Circus Fly-in next year will go on sale on 17 October 2022. The fly-in is one of the biggest powered paragliding events in the US calendar and attracts hundreds of pilots each February.

The dates for the 20th Annual Arizona Flying Circus Fly-in are 16-19 February 2023.

The venue is, as usual, MoTown Airport, Arizona, USA.

Organisers issued an open invitation to all pilots to join them in what is known as the Burning Man of the Paramotoring World.

“Join us for an annual gathering celebrating a fun, eccentric, and diverse camaraderie of amazing people partaking in aviation, shooting, pyro fun, large-scale art, and other activities in the pristine beauty of the Arizona Sonoran Desert,” organisers said.

“Each year people make the trip to our remote airport in the Sonoran Desert. Part fly-in, part Burning Man, part Wild West, the Arizona Flying Circus has evolved into a rather unusual event like no other.

“Certainly, the large variety of pilots make it out every year with their flying contraptions, but you will also find wild costumes, explosions, enormous fires, great food, fireworks, flamethrowers, artwork, firearms (yes, there is a shooting range on site), live music, and the infamous bowling ball cannon.

“The AFC is a purely volunteer effort guided by our love and passion of flight and to celebrate our remaining freedoms, meet and reconnect with fellow birds of a feather, and gather at this breathtaking place. Join us for warm winter flying in sunny Arizona!”

For more information and to book your slot, see arizonaflyingcircus.com

