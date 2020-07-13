fbpx
Apco SLT Low MKII: PPG harness

Monday 13 July, 2020

Apco have updated their low-hangpoint SuperLight PPG harness, which they say is now even lighter, more comfortable and better all round.

It weighs less than 2.5kg including seat plate, vibration insulation foam and pulleys. Apco say the harness is designed to maximise comfort while minimising weight, and it is suitable for most low hangpoint paramotors on the market.

The seat board is made from a lightweight polycomb material, as is the front flap which has been made bigger to aid running while offering more support in flight.

The shoulder scuff-guards are replaceable and customisable, and you can zip an emergency parachute container onto either the left or right side, and an accessory pocket on the other. The SLT Low MkII is compatible with Apco’s paramotor pod and airbag.

apcoaviation.com

