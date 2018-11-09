Husband and wife Alex and Marie Mateos have been crowned 2018 Paramotor Slalom World Champions (footlaunch), and Wojtek Bogdal is Champion in the trikes category.

The third FAI Paramotor Slalom World Championships were held in Fayoum, Egypt from 29 October to 4 November, with seventeen tasks taking place over Qarun lake.

Marie finished in sixth place overall in the PF1 (footlaunch) category, with her biggest triumph being a second-place finish just 0.022 seconds behind Alex in the eleventh task. A mistake in the final heats put her in the lake, but less than an hour later she and her team had worked wonders with the equipment and she was ready to fly again, winning the task and securing her spot in the finals. “I came sixth overall and won my second women’s world title,” she said.

Polini had cause to celebrate the huge success of the Thor 250 engine, which was the choice of eight of the top 10 PF1 pilots, and seven of the ten PL1s. As far as wings are concerned, Ozone and Dudek dominated the podiums.

Results

PF1 (foot launch)

1: Alexander Mateos, FR, Macfly Thor 250 / Ozone Freeride 14

2: Nicolas Aubert, FR, PAP Tinox Thor 250 / Ozone Viper 4 14

3: Lubos Halama, CZ, Parajet Thor 250 / Dudek Snake XX 14

PF1 women

1: Marie Mateos, FR, Polini Thor 250 / Ozone Freeride 14 (6th overall)

PL1 (trikes)

1: Wojtek Bogdal, PO, WB Thor 250 / Dudek Warp 16

2: Szymon Winkler, PO, Extreme Thor 250 / Dudek Snake XX 15

3: Boris Tysebaert, FR, Adventure XRace 230 / Ozone Viper 4 15

All results can be seen on the event’s website.