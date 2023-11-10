fbpx
Safety Notice: Line Connector Inspection
Gear News, News

AirDesign: Safety Notice

Friday 10 November, 2023

AirDesign have issued a safety notice after an isolated case of line-loop failure on a glider produced in 2018. The problem may affect other gliders produced in 2018.

AirDesign wrote:

An isolated case of a Line-Loop failure has been observed during a SIV manoeuvre on a glider produced back in 2018 (with around 300 hours of flight). Some of the loops on this glider were presenting visible damage on their edges, leading to low resistance.

As a precaution, AirDesign are asking pilots flying gliders produced in 2018 with the serial numbers ending between P183912A and P184417A to carefully inspect all their glider’s connecting loops.

AirDesign Loop Failure

Pilots should check their wings for similar damage

This visual inspection concerns several Eazy 2, Eazy 2 Superlight, SuSi 3, Vita 2, Vita 2 Superlight, Rise 3 and Volt 3.

Should you find similar damage to that shown in the picture, you should immediately stop flying the glider and contact your dealer or AirDesign at service@ad-gliders.com

More information can be found here: https://ad-gliders.com/

