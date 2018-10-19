Search
 
AEF Exo paramotor throttle

Friday 19 October, 2018

AEF unveiled the Exo at the 2018 Coupe Icare. The paramotor throttle will be produced in addition to the company’s popular Cameleon which has now been in production for a decade!

The Exo is a lower-price model than the Cameleon, and it is made to be comfortably held in the hand (left or right) where the Cameleon wraps around the finger.

The model on show was a prototype, and the finalised model is expected to be on sale from March 2019 at around €140 plus taxes. The main features are:

AEF paramotor throttle

mycameleon.fr

