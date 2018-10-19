AEF Exo paramotor throttle

AEF unveiled the Exo at the 2018 Coupe Icare. The paramotor throttle will be produced in addition to the company’s popular Cameleon which has now been in production for a decade!
The Exo is a lower-price model than the Cameleon, and it is made to be comfortably held in the hand (left or right) where the Cameleon wraps around the finger.
The model on show was a prototype, and the finalised model is expected to be on sale from March 2019 at around €140 plus taxes. The main features are:
- Ambidextrous
- AEF final PA66 strong material.
- Fluid, nothing can catch the PP lines or something else
- Thin, to keep the natural hand dexterity, particularly for thumb and index
- A lot of manners of action, adjustable according his own hand and feeling, like with the Cameleon
- Trigger with 30 mm displacement
- ON and OFF switchs easily catching
- Cruise control with 10/10 mm sensibility, releasable with the tuning lever, or with a trigger action in case of urgency
- The 3D CAD files of the cruise control part, the only wear piece, will be available to print it by everybody around the world.
