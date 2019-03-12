Search
 
News

Adventure Wingman: cash fund for PPG adventures

Tuesday 12 March, 2019

Adventure Wingman have set up a €20,000 cash fund to help paramotor pilots realise PPG adventures. The closing date for applications is 31 March 2019.

Set up to, “Inspire, encourage, trigger and share epic paramotor adventures”, the fund will cover up to 50% of the estimated costs of an adventure. The project is run by Scout Adventures, a non-profit non-governmental organisation based in the Slovak Republic. Pilots do not need to fly Scout paramotors to qualify – anyone can apply.

In return for the financial and other support given by Adventure Wingman, the pilot or team will be expected to share their adventure with the world through media and social media channels.

If PPG pilots have a plan – whether it’s for an epic adventure in a far-flung place, or a weekend mini-adventure closer to home – but need help with the funds, they are invited to submit an initial application. A brief explanation of the idea is all that is required at this point: “Not too much talking, an easy and quick summary of your plans. We will be as quick as possible to give you feedback on this”.

Those whose initial ideas are accepted will then be invited to submit a video application and an outline budget. The video will be published on Facebook and followers of the Adventure Wingman Facebook page can vote for their favourites.

A five-person jury, made up of Scout’s Miroslav Svec, Shane Denherder, David Wainwright, Tucker Gott and Steve Page, will have the final say as to how the fund is spent, influenced by Facebook opinion.

adventurewingman.org

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to News
Back to News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE