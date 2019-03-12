Adventure Wingman: cash fund for PPG adventures

Adventure Wingman have set up a €20,000 cash fund to help paramotor pilots realise PPG adventures. The closing date for applications is 31 March 2019.
Set up to, “Inspire, encourage, trigger and share epic paramotor adventures”, the fund will cover up to 50% of the estimated costs of an adventure. The project is run by Scout Adventures, a non-profit non-governmental organisation based in the Slovak Republic. Pilots do not need to fly Scout paramotors to qualify – anyone can apply.
In return for the financial and other support given by Adventure Wingman, the pilot or team will be expected to share their adventure with the world through media and social media channels.
If PPG pilots have a plan – whether it’s for an epic adventure in a far-flung place, or a weekend mini-adventure closer to home – but need help with the funds, they are invited to submit an initial application. A brief explanation of the idea is all that is required at this point: “Not too much talking, an easy and quick summary of your plans. We will be as quick as possible to give you feedback on this”.
Those whose initial ideas are accepted will then be invited to submit a video application and an outline budget. The video will be published on Facebook and followers of the Adventure Wingman Facebook page can vote for their favourites.
A five-person jury, made up of Scout’s Miroslav Svec, Shane Denherder, David Wainwright, Tucker Gott and Steve Page, will have the final say as to how the fund is spent, influenced by Facebook opinion.
