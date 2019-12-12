Adventure Nano Quad lightweight trike

Adventure’s new Nano Quad is a lightweight, single-seat, four-wheel trike for PPG.

The four wheels are steerable (Adventure call this the Drift system) and the wheel mobility can be adjusted, so it can be very manoeuvrable, or locked down to make it easier for beginner pilots.

The four-wheel design makes it very stable.

Adventure have a pre-Christmas special-offer 10% discount on this and their other new products, for orders placed before 19 December 2019.

Paramoteur.com