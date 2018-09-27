Search
 
Gear News, News

Adventure Pluma e-Flyer electric paramotor

Thursday 27 September, 2018

Adventure’s Pluma E-Flyer is a carbon-fibre chassis powered by an Exomo Power pack. Adventure say it is quiet, easy to use and weighs as little as 27kg.

The Pluma chassis is made from strong and light pre-impregnated carbon fibre. A compressed foam pad on the pilot-facing side of the chassis adds comfort, and titanium supporting rods keep the harness in its optimal position. Adventure say that this, coupled with the mobile swing arm bars, means there is a slight gap between the harness and the chassis. This compensates for torque effect and keeps the propeller angle optimal.

Power is provided by an Exomo Power Pack which uses the latest generation Li-Ion batteries and is available with a choice of battery sizes: the lighter, 47Ah pack gives 35 minutes’ flying time and is ideal for training and local flights; with a two-blade propeller it delivers 60kg thrust and the whole unit weighs just 27kg.

For 50 minutes’ flight time the larger 65Ah battery and a four-blade propeller are a better set-up, generating 70kg thrust and weighing 32kg.

Adventure Puma e-Flyer specs

adventure.fr

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE