Gear News, Latest, News

Advance Paragliders launch new website

Monday 21 September, 2020

Advance Paragliders have launched their updated website – “simple, stylish, more informative and user-friendly,” they said.

Announcing the revamp Advance said, “Generous pictures and fresh colours shape the new website. It brims full of digital product information with high-quality pictures and films.

“Further highlights include a new 3D wing colouriser, a comprehensive download area and new Team Pilot pages. It’s very easy to use and fully optimised for retina displays and mobile devices.”

They have also changed the domain name – switching from .ch to advance.swiss. The move is “to emphasise the origins of this traditional Swiss manufacturer.” The previous domain still works, as do all previous email addresses.

See: www.advance.swiss

