Acro Game. Photo: Laurent Merle
Acro Game 2019: 22-27 July 2019

Monday 22 July, 2019

Acro Game 2019 kicks off this week, with 15 of the world’s top acro pilots taking part in Organya, Spain.

The format of the competition, which differs from more traditional acro comps, is a series of fast-paced head-to-head battles between the pilots.

A pilot has to challenge their rival in the air, performing the most challenging move they can, before the other pilot has to repeat it. If the opponent can not copy the trick, they get given a letter. When a pilot has four letters awarded against them, they’re out.

The winner then moves on to the next round, until a final winner is decided.

This year 15 pilots from 11 countries will compete. Four top acro pilots, including Horacio Llorens, Pal Takats, Airam Rodriguez and David Guardiola will be judging the rounds.

The whole week is dedicated to training this week, with preferred days for the two rounds of competition being Friday and Saturday 26 and 27 July.

Follow online at on social media at acrogame.es/en.

AcroGame-2019-825

