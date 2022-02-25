Aaron Durogati joins Team Woody Valley

Made in Italy ... Aaron Durogati and Woody Valley. Photo: YouTube / Woody Valley

Woody Valley has announced that Red Bull X-Alps pilot and Paragliding World Cup Superfinal Champion Aaron Durogati is to be their first brand ambassador.

In an email Woody Valley said: “Woody Valley is proud to announce the start of an exciting collaboration with Aaron Durogati!

“Aaron is going to be our first official ambassador and he’ll help us test all our new products, always improving quality and performance thanks to his valuable feedback.

“We have lots of projects in the pipeline.”

Both Woody Valley and Aaron are based in the north of Italy.

Aaron, who describes himself as an “all-round mountain explorer” has nearly 29,000 followers on Instagram and is a professional pilot.