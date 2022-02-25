fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Made in Italy ... Aaron Durogati and Woody Valley. Photo: YouTube / Woody Valley
Gear News, News

Aaron Durogati joins Team Woody Valley

Friday 25 February, 2022

Woody Valley has announced that Red Bull X-Alps pilot and Paragliding World Cup Superfinal Champion Aaron Durogati is to be their first brand ambassador.

In an email Woody Valley said: “Woody Valley is proud to announce the start of an exciting collaboration with Aaron Durogati!

“Aaron is going to be our first official ambassador and he’ll help us test all our new products, always improving quality and performance thanks to his valuable feedback.

“We have lots of projects in the pipeline.”

Both Woody Valley and Aaron are based in the north of Italy.

Aaron, who describes himself as an “all-round mountain explorer” has nearly 29,000 followers on Instagram and is a professional pilot.

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK