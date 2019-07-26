A sad farewell to Lydia Jaecques

Photo: Facebook.com/Vittorazi Motors

It is with great sadness that we learned that Lydia Jaecques died in a paramotoring accident in Belgium on Wednesday.

Belgian pilot Lydia, 32, was a team pilot for Vittorazi Motors and Power2fly. The accident happened at around 8:30pm on 24th July. Lydia had gone for an evening flight at Vladslo near Diksmuide with her husband Aymard and father Dominiek.

Her father told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, “I saw everything happen. Lydia actually did nothing wrong, but ended up in a spiral. Aymard heard her say something on the radio. Then we saw her fall down.” The emergency services were called immediately but sadly nothing could be done. “She died instantly.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, and Lydia will be sorely missed by her many friends in the paramotoring community and beyond. Vittorazi Motors wrote on Facebook:

“Today is a terribly sad day for us: our beloved pilot Lydia Jacques has passed away. The affection that bound us together was unique and special, just like her. She was always there for us and she has always made us feel her presence with kindness and goodness. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time“.

We extend our sincere condolences to Lydia’s family and many friends.