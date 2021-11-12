fbpx
Green revolution ... Paramotoring during the Round Britain Climate Challenge in July. Photo: Dan Burton
Features

Watch: Round Britain’s COP26 paramotor edit

Friday 12 November, 2021

The charity Conservation Without Borders was at COP26 in Glasgow for two weeks in November.

Their 25-minute film of the Round Britain Climate Challenge is a special edit made just for the international climate change conference and features lots of unique paramotoring footage not previously aired.

Made by Sacha Dench and the late Dan Burton, it’s a unique look at the “Green Revolution” that’s happening everywhere right now.

