Green revolution ... Paramotoring during the Round Britain Climate Challenge in July. Photo: Dan Burton
Watch: Round Britain’s COP26 paramotor edit
Friday 12 November, 2021
VIDEO
The charity Conservation Without Borders was at COP26 in Glasgow for two weeks in November.
Their 25-minute film of the Round Britain Climate Challenge is a special edit made just for the international climate change conference and features lots of unique paramotoring footage not previously aired.
Made by Sacha Dench and the late Dan Burton, it’s a unique look at the “Green Revolution” that’s happening everywhere right now.
