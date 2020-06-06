Watch: Paramotor the Americas trailer

Paramotor the Americas, the film of Glenn Tupper and Matt Minyard’s 2013 adventure from Texas to Argentina, is nearing completion, and this is the official trailer.
The full-length film will be available to watch on Glenn’s Youtube channel and in film festivals including the Coupe Icare. Glenn has also published a book about the adventure with the same title, ‘Paramotor the Americas’.
