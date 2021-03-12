Ben Depp in Louisiana. Photo: Ben Depp
Ben Depp: Capturing Louisiana’s Disappearing Wetlands
Friday 12 March, 2021
VIDEO
Photographer Ben Depp is on a longterm mission to document the disappearance of Louisiana’s wetlands and uses his paramotor to get the perfect shot.
This 10-minute long, professionally made film by director Dominic Gill and featuring Matt Minyard as tandem pilot explores how Ben does it, the pressure that these unique wetlands are under, and what might happen next.
You might also like
Inspired by one of the natural world’s most incredible migrations Benjamin Jordan tells the story of his mammoth 150-day vol-biv across the USA
Read more
Horacio Llorens and Rafael Goberna fly the “the world’s largest fountain” at the Palm in Dubai in this 12-minute paramotoring trip.
Read more
Lawrie Noctor tested the PPG Smoke system version 2. Installation means drilling, but once fitted he found it easy to use
Read more
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice Plus
exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition From
per month £2.59
Ten issues via Zinio
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Read offline on phone or device
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition From
£4.19
per month
Ten issues airmailed
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital From
£4.79
per month
Benefit from instant delivery
Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK