Inside Parajet’s Thrust-testing lab
Friday 1 April, 2022
Thrust – if you fly a paramotor you will know about thrust, you might even obsess about it. Watch as Greg Harris goes behind the scenes at Parajet and is let loose in their thrust test tank.
The most important, advanced and technical piece of gear you own is your brain. From beginner to world champion, you have to keep it safe
Icaro have released a new EN-A school paraglider, the Pica². It’s designed to make training simple and safe, and to assure a pilot’s progression
Fulcrum Engines have recently unveiled their PowerPod. It’s a pod harness with a motor, intended for free flyers to launch and climb out, then switch off
