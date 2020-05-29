Watch: I would land in your backyard

Antoine Boisselier has made the hour-long film about his 2017 vol-bivouac crossing of the Alps, available to watch in full, for free.
‘I would land in your Backyard’ is Antoine’s journey from France to the Adriatic Sea, following in the footsteps of Didier Favre.
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories. Subscribe now and get ten issues per year, plus our Travel Guide, and entry into our Prize Draws
Manfred Ruhmer has won the Class 2 Hang Gliding World Championships for a record seventh time. The 20th FAI World Hang Gliding Class 2 Championships was held in Aspres-sur-Buech, France, from 26 July to 6 August 2017. Eight pilots took part in the Class 2 competition, which was battled out over eight long tasks of […]
Swiss Team, with Chrigel Maurer as their paraglider pilot and olympic rower Simon Niepmann on the oars, won the 2016 Red Bull Elements multi-sport adventure race on 17 September. This year’s four-discipline relay race was battled out by 58 teams in grey and rainy conditions, with some of the events, most notably paragliding, having their courses altered for safety […]
More journal than magazine, Cross Country has kept free flyers stoked with inspiration and information since 1988. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories in each of the ten issues you'll receive each year. Respected as independent and authoritative, Cross Country is a reader-supported publication read in over 100 countries.