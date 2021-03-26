Video: We Can Fly – Magic Combo in Mont Blanc
Friday 26 March, 2021
VIDEO
Fred Souchon and Thomas Dupin shared a two-day adventure in the high mountains of the Argentière Basin in the Chamonix Valley. Together they skied and climbed two classic routes before flying from the summits.
Day 1 – Argentière summit (3,900m) / Whymper route +2700m from the valley
Day 2 – Les Courtes summit (3,856m) / NNE route 750m
