Video: We Can Fly – Magic Combo in Mont Blanc

Friday 26 March, 2021

Fred Souchon and Thomas Dupin shared a two-day adventure in the high mountains of the Argentière Basin in the Chamonix Valley. Together they skied and climbed two classic routes before flying from the summits. 

Day 1 – Argentière summit (3,900m) / Whymper route +2700m from the valley

Day 2 – Les Courtes summit (3,856m) / NNE route 750m

