Juraj Koren at base in the Indian Himalaya. Image: Juraj Koren

Juraj Koren headed to India with three goals in mind: Fly an 800km vol-bivouac route; find a 6,000m peak he liked along the way and climb it solo; and beat his previous altitude personal best.

“I came, I saw, I flew. New valleys, new challenges, new problems. New gems in the form of wonderful visual experiences from adventure flying in the Himalayas,” he said.

At 40 minutes long this wonderful film about exploring the Indian Himalaya by paraglider deserves to watched on the big screen with the lights low.