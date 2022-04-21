Video: Solo vol-bivouac in the north of Sweden

In 2021, Johan Nordenfelt took an adventurous line flying 67km through a really remote area of his native Sweden.

“I had luck with weather and managed to fly from Nikkaluokta to Abisko. It’s not a big distance but bombing out in the middle would have meant hiking for two days without trails. As far I know no-one has ever flown that line before so I was super happy!”

The journey can be seen on his XContest track log, here.

Johan has produced three films of the adventure – this is the 10-minute version.