Video: Aaron Durogati in Lamborghini Urus ad

Wednesday 3 March, 2021

Paragliding World Cup winner and Red Bull X-Alps pilot Aaron Durogati features in Lamborghini’s new Urus ad! 

Lamborghini said, “Sometimes an extreme experience opens you to new perspectives: that’s why we put together the paragliding champion Aaron Durogati and Urus. Two different ways of unlocking many possibilities. One in the sky, the other one on the road. Watch the video and dream with us…”

