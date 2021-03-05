Horacio Llorens in Dubai in January. Photo: Photo: Naim Chidiac / Red Bull Content Pool
The Breaking Pointe: Paramotoring the world’s biggest fountain in Dubai
Friday 5 March, 2021
Classic, slick production from Red Bull, an amazing location and fantastic flying. Ok, we’re jealous now.
Horacio Llorens and Rafael Goberna fly the “the world’s largest fountain” at the Palm in Dubai in this 12-minute paramotoring trip.
