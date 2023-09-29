Foot-dragging "the world's lightest EN-B paraglider"

Designed in collaboration with Jean-Baptiste Chandelier, Skywalk describe their new single-surface Pace as “the lightest EN-B paraglider on the market”.

More information will be available when it is released in October. For now we are told it weighs 1.05kg, and it will be available in a package with an 18l trail-style rucksack and super-light harness called the Sleeve.

There is more information on what comes in the package at the link below. Visit Jean-Baptiste Chandelier’s Insta (@jbchandelier) to find out how you can win one – deadline 5 October 2023.

skywalk.info