Watch: Paragliding from the summit of Kilimanjaro

British adventurer Luke Hayman and his friend Alexis Roxburgh headed to Tanzania with the goal of flying from the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro. The pair planned to climb the Kenyan side up to Mawenzi Tarn where they could do a practice flight, then cross the saddle up to the peak, all the while praying for a good weather window to take off.

Luke has captured their adventure in this fun, action-packed video.

Luke and Alexis were supported on their trip by Linda Willemse and the team at Paraglide Kilimanjaro who run guided trips to the summit and other locations in Africa.