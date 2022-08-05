The iconic Matterhorn. Photo: Andrew Geraci
Paragliding above the Matterhorn
Friday 5 August, 2022
Christian Walder took advantage of excellent conditions in the Alps in July and successfully soared above the summit of the Matterhorn, Switzerland’s most iconic mountain.
This video shows how he did it from start to finish – right to the very 4,478m summit. Truly spectacular.
