Where the wild things are

The Lötschental Valley lies in the Bernese Alps in the canton of Valais in Switzerland. Surrounded by near-4,000m mountains it is high, remote and sparsely inhabited, with only around 1,500 inhabitants spread over a handful of small villages.

With its traditional wooden houses, forested slopes and glaciated peaks, for visitors it can seem like a fairytale version of Switzerland. But like all good fairytales, it has its monsters: because the Lötschental is known for its unique carnival-time custom...