Passenger Simon Holland with his son Jake flying tandem in Chamonix, France. Photo: Jake Holland

“This is just madness!” Join Jake Holland and his dad Simon Holland as they fly a tandem around Mont Blanc, Western Europe’s highest mountain.

“Flying around Mont Blanc is one of the most beautiful flights you can do in Europe,” says Jake. “The terrain you fly through is simply stunning. I’ve often wondered whether it would be possible for me to fly a tandem around there.

“It just so happened my dad was visiting me for a few days in August when we had pretty much perfect conditions! To fly this route with him was an amazing experience.”

The pair were flying an Ozone Magnum 2 and in the air for 4hr31. They reached a max altitude of 4,590m. The flight was flown on 19 August 2023.

See the tracklog