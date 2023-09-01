fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Passenger Simon Holland with his son Jake flying tandem in Chamonix, France. Photo: Jake Holland
Features

‘Flying around Mont Blanc – With my Dad!’

Friday 1 September, 2023

“This is just madness!” Join Jake Holland and his dad Simon Holland as they fly a tandem around Mont Blanc, Western Europe’s highest mountain.

“Flying around Mont Blanc is one of the most beautiful flights you can do in Europe,” says Jake. “The terrain you fly through is simply stunning. I’ve often wondered whether it would be possible for me to fly a tandem around there.

“It just so happened my dad was visiting me for a few days in August when we had pretty much perfect conditions! To fly this route with him was an amazing experience.”

The pair were flying an Ozone Magnum 2 and in the air for 4hr31. They reached a max altitude of 4,590m. The flight was flown on 19 August 2023.

See the tracklog

You might also like

Back to Features
Back to Features

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK