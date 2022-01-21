fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Juraj Koren flies down from the Langkofel (3,181m). Photo: Juraj Koren / YouTube
Features

Juraj Koren climbs-and-flies the Holzknecht Couloir

Friday 21 January, 2022

Juraj Koren is a Slovenian Red Bull X-Alps pilot who is on a mission to hike, climb and fly mountains on every continent.

His latest extremely impressive project was to climb-and-fly the Holzknecht Couloir on the Langkofel (3,181m) in the Italian Dolomites in winter – solo.

It’s pure mountain adventure.

No subtitles? Switch them on at the Setting in the bottom of the frame – click the little cog

You might also like

Back to Features
Back to Features

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe by Feb 4 to be in with a chance of winning a brand new glider and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK