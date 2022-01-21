Juraj Koren flies down from the Langkofel (3,181m). Photo: Juraj Koren / YouTube

Juraj Koren is a Slovenian Red Bull X-Alps pilot who is on a mission to hike, climb and fly mountains on every continent.

His latest extremely impressive project was to climb-and-fly the Holzknecht Couloir on the Langkofel (3,181m) in the Italian Dolomites in winter – solo.

It’s pure mountain adventure.

No subtitles? Switch them on at the Setting in the bottom of the frame – click the little cog