The Fassa Sky Expo 2017 took place in the Italian town of Campitello di Fassa over the last weekend in September, with cloudbase at 3,400m and pilots flying to the summit of and toplanding the famous Marmolada (3,343m), the highest summit in the Dolomites. September and October is peak season for paragliding in the […]
Free flying in the Dolomites is under threat, because pilots are unwittingly impeding helicopter search-and-rescue operations in the area. Rodolfo Saccani from the FIVL has asked us to circulate the following information – please read and take note, if you are planning on flying in the region. We keep having serious problems in the Dolomites (expecially in […]