Miage in the Air: Hike and fly in the French Alps
Friday 7 July, 2023
VIDEO
There is magic in the air… it’s summer in the mountains and Fred Souchon heads off for a beautiful high-altitude hike-and-fly tour in the French Alps – destination the summit of Dômes de Miage (3,700m).
