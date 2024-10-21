Gallery: SRS St André-les-Alpes

You may also like
‘This is Your Day’: Inside the Dolomiti SuperFly 2024
François Montuori takes us inside the heart of an elite hike-and-fly race – this year’s five-day Dolomiti SuperFly in the DolomitesRead More
Head in the clouds: My kinda vol-biv
"A can of beer completes the‘vol-biv kit’. It’s only one night." Allen Weynberg on enjoying a local adventure with friends.Read More
Current Issue
Cross Country 253:November 2024
'It’s the freedom to explore' – pilot profiles with Kinga Masztalerz, Marcelo Sanchez and Martin Jovanoski. Plus – adventure, design insight and all the new gear from the Coupe Icare Expo.Find out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Get a Digital Subscription
£3.90Per month
£46.80A year
Get a Digital & Print Subscription
£7.00Per month
£84.02A year
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
£3.90Per month
£46.80A year
Digital & Print
£7.00Per month
£84.02A year
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090