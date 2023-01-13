Coast to Coast in Costa Rica

Zion Susanno and William Pardis traverse the highest peaks in Central America by paramotor on an audacious crossing of Costa Rica in this beautiful 30-minute documentary.

The team fly with a never-before-used combo of the Gin Gliders Boomerang 12, a CCC competition paraglider, with a P.AP. Tinox and Vittorazi Moster 185 engine. Using this unique and powerful combination, Zion and Will attempt this never before done flight using a hybrid flying style, paragliding with thermals and paramotoring when things get difficult.