Ben Kellet in flight over Switzerland
Benjamin Kellet: vol-biv in Switzerland
Friday 11 November, 2022
Benjamin Kellet went on a solo, unsupported vol-bivouac in Switzerland last summer, with his goal to explore and have fun.
His two-part film of the adventure is a great watch, and full of information about his decision-making.
