Francois Ragolski in the Himalaya
Adventure and inspiration

Watch: François Ragolski’s epic Himalayan odyssey

'Sixty days of adventure'

18 April, 2025, by Cross Country

Almost three years after completing his epic 2,580km solo vol-biv across the Himalaya, François Ragolski has released a film of the adventure. “The idea was to make an adventure, a big adventure, not just a little trip and then it’s finished but a big adventure that I’ll remember all my life,” he says in the movie.

On that he succeeded. Over 60 days he journeyed 2,580km from Tajikistan to Pakistan, India, finishing in Nepal. He logged 113h of paragliding flight, clocked 7,000m of vertical hiking, and had 14 days where he covered more than 100km.

And for much of the time his cameras were rolling. We originally covered the story in issue 240. This film, Crossing Dreams, brings the former acro world champion’s remarkable journey to life.

You may also like

Ben Kellett and Georges Millet fly vol-bivouac in the Karakoram

Watch: Ben Kellett’s Karakoram vol-biv

This two-part video is the story of Benjamin Kellett and Georges Millet's 320km vol-bivouac in the Karakoram
Read More
Advance Theta ULS

How to learn the art of vol-bivouac

"The ability to travel over terrain, camp and continue the next day must be as old as humankind itself". Jake Holland talks vol-bivouac
Read More
Juraj Koren paragliding in Lahaul in India

Watch: Juraj Koren’s Fly, Climb, Conquer

Juraj Koren succeeded in making the first ascent of an unnamed 5,880m mountain having flown in and out on a Zeolite 2
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding above the medieval village of Norma Italy

Destination: Norma, Italy

Paragliding in Norma means flying above 1,500-year-old archaeological ruins, ruined Roman baths and abandoned monasteries
Read More
Paraglider launching under instruction. Photo: Fabian Gasteiger

Progression: The Ultimate Guide

Getting your paragliding licence is one thing, learning to become an autonomous and safe pilot is another – and takes a lot longer
Read More
Paragliding in Koh Larn, Thailand

Flying in Paradise

Ole Dalen meets Geoff Davison at his home site on the island of Koh Larn, Thailand, "the perfect place to bring your family"
Read More