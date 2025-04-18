Watch: François Ragolski’s epic Himalayan odyssey

Almost three years after completing his epic 2,580km solo vol-biv across the Himalaya, François Ragolski has released a film of the adventure. “The idea was to make an adventure, a big adventure, not just a little trip and then it’s finished but a big adventure that I’ll remember all my life,” he says in the movie.

On that he succeeded. Over 60 days he journeyed 2,580km from Tajikistan to Pakistan, India, finishing in Nepal. He logged 113h of paragliding flight, clocked 7,000m of vertical hiking, and had 14 days where he covered more than 100km.

And for much of the time his cameras were rolling. We originally covered the story in issue 240. This film, Crossing Dreams, brings the former acro world champion’s remarkable journey to life.