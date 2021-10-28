Antoine Girard flew to 8,407m in Pakistan on Sunday 18 July, setting a new record for flying at extreme altitude in the Karakoram.

He repeated his flight of five years ago where he flew at 8,157m above Broad Peak (8,051m).

Antoine was in the Karakoram as part of a team of seven pilots including Acro World Champion François Ragolski, who reached 8,225m above Rakaposhi (7,788m) on 6 June.

Speaking from Pakistan Antoine said flying at 8,400m was “a perfect moment.”

Antoine’s record flight came on the last day of a two-month long expedition, which was officially sanctioned by the Pakistan authorities. The team had a licence to fly in the Baltoro region of the Karakoram – an area that is home to several of the world’s highest mountains including K2.

This short two-minute clip was released by Antoine on 30 September 2021, two months after the flight.

See Antoine’s tracklog here

And explore François Ragolski’s tracklog in 3D here.