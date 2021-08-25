ALPS – A Little Paragliding Story by Tim Alongi
Wednesday 25 August, 2021
VIDEO
Got 15 minutes? Join Clément Cruciani and Tim Alongi as they fly a six day vol-bivouac paragliding journey from Lake Annecy east, through some classic Alpine terrain. Inspirational!
