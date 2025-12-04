Winter Flying
Adventure and inspiration

Watch: Winter Flying Magic

Capturing the beauty of ski-and-fly

4 December, 2025, by Cross Country

It may not be thermic but there is something special about flying in winter – a quality this film from Philip Brugger captures perfectly. It takes the viewer on a magical flying adventure through breathtaking snowy landscapes.

“This video showcases the true beauty of paragliding in winter — the serenity, the freedom, and the awe-inspiring landscapes that make this sport so special. Whether you’re a flying enthusiast or simply love beautiful nature footage, this winter flight will leave you inspired,” he writes in the video description.

The video was a finalist in the Austria Aero Club video contest 2025. Sit back, relax and enjoy the magic of winter in the sky.

