Watch: Red Bull X-Alps Battle of Legends

Grab the popcorn – the official Red Bull X-Alps documentary is out. Battle of Legends tells the story of Aaron Durogati’s historic win in this year’s race and reveals some of the key moments, from that storm in the Dolomites on Day 1 to the föhn and strong winds on Day 2, to Aaron’s bold move on the final day that secured him victory. Other highlights include Celine Lorenz’s epic hike after bombing out the wrong side of a river and Sebrand Warren’s heroic struggle to make goal. There’s also a look back at Chrigel’s incredible 16 year reign of dominance.