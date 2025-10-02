Aaron Durogati at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps 2025. Photo: Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool
Aaron Durogati at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps 2025. Photo: Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool
Adventure and inspiration

Watch: Red Bull X-Alps Battle of Legends

The official documentary on the 2025 race

2 October, 2025, by Cross Country

Grab the popcorn – the official Red Bull X-Alps documentary is out. Battle of Legends tells the story of Aaron Durogati’s historic win in this year’s race and reveals some of the key moments, from that storm in the Dolomites on Day 1 to the föhn and strong winds on Day 2, to Aaron’s bold move on the final day that secured him victory. Other highlights include Celine Lorenz’s epic hike after bombing out the wrong side of a river and Sebrand Warren’s heroic struggle to make goal. There’s also a look back at Chrigel’s incredible 16 year reign of dominance.

