Watch: Revisit the world speed hang gliding championships
High speed proximity flying from the noughties8 August, 2025, by Cross Country
Continuing our occasional series of ‘Back in the day…’ films here is a look back to the excitement of speed hang gliding at the start of the millennia.
Filmed for the Discovery Channel it’s a 50-minute award-winning documentary on the FAI World Speed Hang Gliding Championship held on Mount Olympus in Greece 25 years ago. Flying hang gliders at high speed close to the ground as a competition – what could possibly go wrong? Once, this was the future…
You may also like
The Great Game: 10 Magic Moments
Ten moments you might have missed from the Red Bull X-Alps 2025Read More
El Rey de Andalusia
Henry George braved the backroads and byways of deepest Andalusia to chase the race at this year’s Spanish Hike-and-Fly National ChampionshipsRead More
Premium Articles
My flying life: Christian Behrenz
Christian Behrenz reflects on what matters most—freedom in flying and the beauty of living each moment to its fullest.Read More
When to adjust your riser loops
Expert advice on the bedding-in process for your new paraglider line set to maintain correct line lengths and wing performanceRead More