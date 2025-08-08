Action at the 2000 HG World Speed Championships
Adventure and inspiration

Watch: Revisit the world speed hang gliding championships

High speed proximity flying from the noughties

8 August, 2025, by Cross Country

Continuing our occasional series of ‘Back in the day…’ films here is a look back to the excitement of speed hang gliding at the start of the millennia.

Filmed for the Discovery Channel it’s a 50-minute award-winning documentary on the FAI World Speed Hang Gliding Championship held on Mount Olympus in Greece 25 years ago. Flying hang gliders at high speed close to the ground as a competition – what could possibly go wrong? Once, this was the future…

