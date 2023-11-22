fbpx
Alexis Rodriguez flies into the sunset above the Spitzkoppe Massif in Namibia
Magazine issues

Cross Country Issue 246: December 2023

Wednesday 22 November, 2023

Alexis Rodriguez flies into the sunset above the Spitzkoppe Massif in Namibia on the cover of Cross Country 247 (December 2023). It’s a magical shot about flying in a magical place and was taken by Olivier Laugero.

Inside, Olivier details his family’s three month exploration of the landscapes and flying sites of Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

Here’s what else is in this issue:

Timo Leonetti

The XContest season is over. The XContest season has begun. We dive into the detail and explore the winners of all the classes and how they did it – from chasing distance in Brazil to making the most of those epic days in the Alps.

Rob Condella

“I called it my radical sabbatical,” says Rob Condella about his decision to quit work and go flying. We find out more about the US pilot and his passion for Baja.

Wingover

“What an amazing race!” In the competition scene we round up the PWCA Asian Tour and this year’s XRedRocks. Photo: Ben Horton

Stamp commemorating Alexei Leonov's spacewalk

In this exclusive extract from his new book, astronaut and best-selling author Tim Peake shares the story of Alexei Leonov, the first person to ever climb a space capsule and head outside for a space walk. The only problem? He couldn’t get back in…

Advance Epsilon DLS

Small may be beautiful but it doesn’t always pack a punch. In this in-depth feature science writer Bastienne Wentzel talks to designers and explains the science behind why small paragliders don’t perform as well as larger ones. If you’re light, then this one is for you.

Patrick Harvey-Collard hiking during the Vercofly 2023

Photographer Tobias Dimmer was on the ground and in the air at the four-day Vercofly hike-and-fly competition. He captured the best moments.

Merano Valley

What happens when the wind aloft is from one direction but the wind below from another? Meteorologist Honza Rejmanek explores why this can happen and where, and what pilots can do about it.

Infinite tumbling with a paramotor

“I started the left spiral, taking it nose down…” In his latest column paramotor pilot Rich Dolan explains how he learnt to infinite tumble on his powered paraglider. Photo: Leo Whitfield

Flying the Spitzkoppe Massif, Namibia

“Magnificent skies with endless streets of cumulus.” Olivier Laugero packs the kids and the grown-up toys into a couple of 4-x-4s for three months on the road – and at the beach – in Southern Africa.

Jeff Hamann

Jeff Hamann headed way, way off the beaten track in his latest paramotoring mission – to fly the tiny island of Kiritimati in the South Pacific. Once a coconut plantation, then nuclear testing ground, now a wildlife sanctuary.

Antoine Girard

“You can’t force things,” says Antoine Girard who tells the story of his most recent high altitude climb and fly in the Karakoram – a committing ascent of 7,266m Diran. “The word ‘exhausted’ doesn’t even come close,” he says about his two-day adventure that took him right to the edge.

Luke de Weert

Luke de Weert has been crowned the new Acro World Tour Champion after one of the most closely fought seasons ever. Finishing less than half a point ahead of friend and rival Théo de Blic he tells us what it means.

Skywalk Range Alps 3

In our dedicated equipment section Erwin Voogt flies the new Skywalk Range X-Alps3 lightweight pod, designed for high-performance flying.

AirDesign Vivo 2

Plus we fly AirDesign’s Vivo 2 (mid-EN B) and its lightweight brother the LiVi back to back.

Louis Tapper

“On a good day, it’s New Zealand every time.” After more than a decade in the sport Kiwi Louis Tapper shares what matters most.

Cross Country 246 (December 2023) is out now.

