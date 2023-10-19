fbpx
Flying the glacier Blanc in front of the barre des Ecrins. Photo: Nicolas Cochet
Cross Country Issue 245: November 2023

Thursday 19 October, 2023

On one of the best days in the Alps this year Nicolas Cochet and friends headed to the little village of Vallouise to fly some of France’s wildest mountain terrain – the Écrins massif.

The cover photo was taken by Nicolas, and features Alexis Coudurier on the south face of Barre des Écrins, in front of Pic Coolidge and the Glacier Noir.

Here’s what else is in this issue:

Coupe Icare 2023

The world’s biggest free-flight festival celebrated its Golden Anniversary in September. The 50th Coupe Icare was a six-day event, culminating in the celebrated Icarnaval on the Sunday. 150 flamboyant costumed flying machines wowed the gathered crowds under perfect sunshine.

Airdesign and the Gold Sock

From AirDesign’s Gold Sock (pictured) to the Woody Valley MK1, we scoured the trade tents at the Coupe Icare and discovered a whole host of new harnesses, gliders and accessories.

Lorenzo Dee

“The journey is the trophy, not the destination”. We talked to Lorenzo Dee, aka Energy.Papi, MC for paragliding events and owner of possibly the best beard in the industry.

James Elliot at the Red Bull X-Alps 2023
Bastienne Wentzel discusses hike-and-fly helmets, exploring the reasons why, for the sake of 200g, we should always choose an air-sports-certified helmet over a climbing helmet, to protect our most valuable asset.

UK flatland flying

“Sometimes a mature, good-looking cloud is simply showing you where the thermal was, not where it is”. Hugh Miller explains how mental-mapping can help us find the lift in the flatlands.

Omega Block

“On several occasions this summer in the northern hemisphere, Europe’s weather seemed to get itself stuck, leading to prolonged heatwaves and floods”. Climate scientist Tim Woollings talks about the ‘Omega Block’.

Women in the Red Bull Dolomitenmann 2023

This year’s Dolomitenmann, Austria’s one-day, multi-sport, team adventure race, was the 35th edition of the race, and the first time ever that women athletes were accepted. Till Gottbrath was in Lienz, Austra to meet the first Dolomitenwomen.

Wanderbird Trophy 2023

“Ten years of covering the Red Bull X-Alps and finally I understand that feeling of being on the ground while the others fly over your head!”. Red Bull X-Alps reporter Tarquin Cooper enters his first hike-and-fly race, the Wanderbird trophy, which aims “to challenge and appeal to the ordinary pilot”.

Sanjay and Sunith Rao

Sanjay Rao started Fly Nirvana in Kamshet, India in 1997, when his son, Sunith was a baby. Since then 5,000 pilots have progressed through the school. In April 2023, Sunith broke the Indian record with a 259km flat triangle flight. Jack Sheard and Hugh Miller met the father and son duo.

BGD Lynx 2

“It thermals beautifully and makes few demands on the pilot”. Marcus King took the Lynx 2, BGD’s lightweight 2.5-liner EN-C, cross-country.

Ozone Viper XC

“If you’re a paramotor and paraglider pilot with a budget for just one wing, and you like flying XC, then the Viper XC is a no-brainer”. Lawrie Noctor flew Ozone’s dual-purpose wing, two ways.

Sasha Serebrennikova

And finally, the new women’s hang gliding World Champion, Sasha Serebrennikova, tells us what matters most in her flying life. Plus, we round up all the latest news, new gear and updates throughout the magazine.

Cross Country 245 (November 2023) is out now.

