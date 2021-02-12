fbpx
Gear News

Skywalk Arak Air: ‘X-Alps-style’ EN-B

Friday 12 February, 2021

Skywalk have announced a new ultralight intermediate ‘X-Alps-style’ paraglider, called the Arak Air. Certified EN B, it weighs just 2.9kg in the smallest size.

It’s a lightweight version of the already ‘semi-light’ multi-tool, the Arak. Skywalk says the Air is 30% lighter and packs down considerably smaller, so you can fit it in a small pack.

The Arak Air is for pilots who want X-Alps style adventures with the passive safety of an intermediate glider. Skywalk say it is confidence inspiring with easy, playful handling, and great performance – “enabling flights beyond the 300km mark”.

Skywalk Arak Air specs

It’s available in white or orange in five sizes from XXS (EN B for 50-80kg; 2.9kg) to L (95-120kg; 3.7kg).

Skywalk.info

