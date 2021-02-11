Gingo 4 harness with Aerobean protector

Gin’s intermediate paraglider harness has been updated. The Gingo 4 is 26% lighter than its predecessor, thanks to its new Aerobean protector.

Aerobeans are little balls of recyclable expanded polypropylene. They are light and absorb energy well. In the event of an impact the beans move around each other, redistributing the load over a larger volume than a foam protector could. The protector can withstand multiple impacts, making it very well suited for school harnesses where seat-landings can be expected.

The Aerobean protector in the Gingo 4 weighs just 200g, which is 78% lighter than the Gingo 3’s 960g protector. It also has a slimmer profile and packs down smaller.

The Gingo 4 also has an improved geometry which Gin say enables sweet and precise turning, and an ABS system which stabilises it in all axes making it feel solid in turbulence. It has a seat board, anti-forget buckles, and a reserve pocket that has been updated for easier extraction. There is a zipped rescue tunnel for easy closing and prevention of installation errors.

The harness is made from 70D, with bias bound seams and 3D shaping for a smooth finish. It is aimed at students, leisure pilots and anyone who prefers the precision of a seat board and doesn’t need a cocoon.

The Gingo 4 will be available five sizes, XS to XL.

gingliders.com