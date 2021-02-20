Gin Fuse 3 tandem paraglider

Gin’s new Fuse 3 tandem targets the professional market, and is available in 37 and 41m² sizes. Gin say it’s “efficient, reliable and fun”.

“Notable improvements” include a new big ears control system which Gin say makes it easier and faster to pull the ears in. With this system the pilot can use the brakes with the ears held in.

In order to enjoy the benefits of a lightweight wing, while making a durable workhorse, Gin collaborated with Korean fabric manufacturer Myungjin to make a new cloth. It has PU-based composite coating to make it more durablet. The wing uses the 32g/m² weight cloth everywhere, with 40g/m² on the upper surface leading edge. The Fuse 3 is half a kilo lighter than its predecessor, weighing 6.5kg in the 37m² size; the 41m² is 7.2kg.

Other improvements include easier inflation and smoother launch characteristics, and Gin say it has very low shooting tendency in strong conditions. The brake pressure is light, and turns are well coordinated and precise.

The trimmers are marked with the neutral position and have replaceable webbing. Gin say the trim settings and wide weight range offer versatility for light pilots and passengers; the wing can also be flown solo.

The Fuse 3 is supplied with an XXL rucksack, and available in Lemon, Acid (red) or Turquoise colours.

