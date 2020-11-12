Fluga Sports goggles: inspired by nature

The inspiration for Fluga Sports’ unusual looking goggles is bugs’ eyes! The goggles are designed for paragliding and snow sports by two Swedish pilots, who set out to make something “a little bit different”.

The goggles are lightweight, with anti-fog lenses and a wide field of vision. Unlike typical goggles they can be folded in half and stashed in a pocket. The interchangeable lenses are high-quality Zeiss, and will initially be available in grey and orange: grey for bright sunlight; orange to improve contrast in low-light conditions.

The straps and mounts are also interchangeable, and the packaging the goggles will be delivered in is 100% recyclable, made of paper. The goggles will be produced in northern Italy.

Fluga Sports have a Kickstarter campaign, running until 10 December 2020. They are supporting a bee project called Honeybee Rewilding in Sweden, donating €1 for every pledge made.

You can back the project and secure a pair of goggles for under €100 (for delivery in the EU).

Kickstarter page