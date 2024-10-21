Icaristics: Why can’t I find a glider in my size?

Why can I not find a glider in my size? The fact is that at least 90% of the population can find a glider in their size, and manufacturers try to please as many pilots as they can. They are of course in the business of selling as many gliders as possible. But having said that, manufacturers need to sell gliders at a profit to stay in business, and this has implications concerning the extreme ends of the weight spectrum.

Weight distribution for a given adult population (men and women). You can see there is...