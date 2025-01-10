“Fly like a bird – think like a pilot” is the catchphrase for a campaign in New Zealand encouraging free flight pilots to adopt a more safety-conscious approach.

The New Zealand Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association has been working on issues around safety for several years, and produced an award-winning report two years ago.

That report has formed the basis for a new national strategy when it comes to continued pilot development. Built around three pillars it includes knowing your environment, knowing your plan and knowing yourself.

Accompanying the findings is this short video, which encourages pilots to “fly like a bird – but think like a pilot”.

“It’s easy to forget we’re not birds and don’t have their instincts – or their wings,” the NZHGPA say. “This is not our natural environment. We have to think more like pilots and be more deliberate with our intentions and our actions.”

They add: “The overriding determinant of pilot safety in hang gliding and paragliding is the quality of pilot decision-making … [it’s important to] focus on the thinking part of your flying as well as the doing part.”

More details on the findings and advice for pilots can be found on their website at nzhgpa.org.nz/thinklikeapilot.